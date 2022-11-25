Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Carroll Chargers football team left Carroll High School this afternoon for Lucas Oil Stadium and their first-ever state championship game.
Fans lined up on Carroll Road to show their support as the team drove by.
It’s been a storybook season for the 13-0 team with some heartache as well.
After losing their quarterback Owen Scheele in June to cancer, the team has started every game carrying Scheele’s #13 jersey onto the field.
We will have coverage of the game tonight after college football on 21Alive.
