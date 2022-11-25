Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game

The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state...
The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Carroll Chargers football team left Carroll High School this afternoon for Lucas Oil Stadium and their first-ever state championship game.

Fans lined up on Carroll Road to show their support as the team drove by.

Carroll Charger fans lined Carroll Road Friday afternoon as the football team left Carroll High...
Carroll Charger fans lined Carroll Road Friday afternoon as the football team left Carroll High School for Lucas Oil Stadium and the state championship football game.(WPTA)

It’s been a storybook season for the 13-0 team with some heartache as well.

After losing their quarterback Owen Scheele in June to cancer, the team has started every game carrying Scheele’s #13 jersey onto the field.

We will have coverage of the game tonight after college football on 21Alive.

