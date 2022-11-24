“Night of Lights” has become tradition for some families for generations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Santa and his reindeer were lit up Wednesday evening as the magical and beloved “Night of Lights” took place in downtown Fort Wayne.

Families and friends flooded Main Street to watch Santa and his reindeer light up the night sky.

“Everybody’s in a good mood, and they’re wanting to be around each other and celebrate,” Allgire said.

Amy Allgire and her family have come to night of lights for nearly 20 years. She says the holidays create a special time for her family to come together and bond with one another.

“We don’t always get to be together during the normal day-to-day,” Allgire said. “So, it’s nice for the holiday and this just kind of kicks it off, for us to be together.”

Like so many families, Allgire says the night is more than just holiday festivities. It’s a tradition her family has treasured for generations.

“My father brought me to Coney Island probably as far as I can remember back,” Allgire said. “So, it was a tradition started by him and then we just have carried it forward.”

For some, that generational bond makes nights like these a little more sentimental.

“We actually just lost my mom here recently, three or four months ago now, and I’ve definitely been thinking about her a lot,” Fort Wayne resident Jessy Groover said. “It hits you in the feels tonight for sure.”

When it comes to watching the new generation get to experience the lighting of Santa and his reindeer for the first time, Allgire has one word that sums up the feeling:

“Emotional,” Allgire said. “You get a little choked up and your heart gets big and full, and you’re excited to see their excitement and it’s wonderful to give that to them.”

