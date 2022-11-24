Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire

House on the 1300 block of Michigan Ave. condemned due to fire damage.
House on the 1300 block of Michigan Ave. condemned due to fire damage.
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to control the fire, according to officials.

Five people were in the house at the time of the fire and all escaped without injures, according to officials.

Officials tell 21Alive News the house was ultimately condemned due to the damage.

