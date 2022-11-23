The Rescue Mission to give out 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

Meals will be served from 3 - 7 p.m. at the shelter in downtown Fort Wayne
The Rescue Mission
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those in need of a hot and ready Thanksgiving meal can pick one up Wednesday evening at The Rescue Mission.

Between 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, residents can pick up a free meal at the shelter, located at 404 E. Washington Blvd. As a COVID-19 precaution, the meals will be carry-out only. Officials say there is a limit of four meals per person.

Last year, the shelter provided over 4,500 meals to area residents facing food insecurity and say they are prepared to serve up to 5,000 this year due to the current need in the community. Shelter officials say they are serving nearly three times the usual number of people and say they anticipate that number to increase as the weather gets colder.

Shelter officials say their holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of nearly 100 volunteers. Read more about the shelter and how to help here.

