The Rescue Mission to give out 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those in need of a hot and ready Thanksgiving meal can pick one up Wednesday evening at The Rescue Mission.

Between 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, residents can pick up a free meal at the shelter, located at 404 E. Washington Blvd. As a COVID-19 precaution, the meals will be carry-out only. Officials say there is a limit of four meals per person.

Last year, the shelter provided over 4,500 meals to area residents facing food insecurity and say they are prepared to serve up to 5,000 this year due to the current need in the community. Shelter officials say they are serving nearly three times the usual number of people and say they anticipate that number to increase as the weather gets colder.

“We have seen an increased need for our services within our community and we continue to see the need grow. Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues, but we have seen them increase during these uncertain times. With significant barriers preventing access to healthy food, families facing poverty and homelessness remain at risk for experiencing long-term food insecurity. Our goal is to serve more than we have ever served before. We set a record last Thanksgiving for meals served and believe we will set another record this year.”

Shelter officials say their holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of nearly 100 volunteers. Read more about the shelter and how to help here.

