The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved Night of Lights is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

Experience the true whimsical magic of the Christmas season with the annual HolidayFest featuring the popular Night of Lights, presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and TriCore.

The event will take place this evening, November 23, at 5:45 p.m. in Downtown Fort Wayne to kick off the Christmas season. Organizers say there will be many other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy, with the Parkview Field Fireworks Show closing out the night at 8 p.m. There will be events that include the ‘Ringing of the Bells’ and the kickoff to the Festival of Gingerbread.

There will also be a sensory-friendly holiday lighting for people of all ages and abilities starting around 6 p.m. at the Park Foundation Pavilion on W. Superior Street.

For more information and a full list of of other holiday activities around town, check out our list of events here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.