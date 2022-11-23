The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday

Downtown Fort Wayne illuminated its giant Santa Claus at the annual "Night of Lights" event on...
Downtown Fort Wayne illuminated its giant Santa Claus at the annual "Night of Lights" event on Nov. 24, 2021.(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved Night of Lights is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

Experience the true whimsical magic of the Christmas season with the annual HolidayFest featuring the popular Night of Lights, presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and TriCore.

The event will take place this evening, November 23, at 5:45 p.m. in Downtown Fort Wayne to kick off the Christmas season. Organizers say there will be many other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy, with the Parkview Field Fireworks Show closing out the night at 8 p.m. There will be events that include the ‘Ringing of the Bells’ and the kickoff to the Festival of Gingerbread.

There will also be a sensory-friendly holiday lighting for people of all ages and abilities starting around 6 p.m. at the Park Foundation Pavilion on W. Superior Street.

For more information and a full list of of other holiday activities around town, check out our list of events here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen appeared in court Tuesday morning for a hearing to determine whether important...
Judge in Delphi murders delays decision on release of court docs; Prosecutor says suspect may not have acted alone
The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Goofball. Competitive. A great teammate. Those are just some of the many words teammates and...
#OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Just as your volunteers answer the calls for service to our community, they immediately and...
Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need
The Rescue Mission
The Rescue Mission to give out 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday
AG Rokita warns of Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams
The Festival of Trees continues for its 38th year.
Festival of Trees returns for its 38th year