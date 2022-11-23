Motion filed to prohibit law enforcement, counsel from speaking publicly in Delphi case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney, Nicholas McLeland filed a motion Tuesday that prohibits those closest to the Delphi murder case from talking publicly about it.

The move comes after Richard Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin spoke to the media following a hearing where Allen County Judge Fran Gull heard arguments over whether key court documents in the killing of Abby Williams and Libby German should be released.

Judge Gull’s decision will be released at a later time. However, immediately following Tuesday’s hearing Baldwin demanded the documents be released saying that the sealed probable cause affidavit is “flimsy” and “our client is the wrong guy.”

The prosecutions biggest concern is tainting the jury pool with the release of too much information, according to the court document. The motion prohibits counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and family members from “disseminating information or releasing and extra-judicial statements by means of public communication.”

In our Digging Deeper report, Ryan Scott, who a Law Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, weighs in on what this means for the case.

