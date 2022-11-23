Motion filed to prohibit law enforcement, counsel from speaking publicly in Delphi case

By Angelica Pickens
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney, Nicholas McLeland filed a motion Tuesday that prohibits those closest to the Delphi murder case from talking publicly about it.

The move comes after Richard Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin spoke to the media following a hearing where Allen County Judge Fran Gull heard arguments over whether key court documents in the killing of Abby Williams and Libby German should be released.

READ MORE: Judge in Delphi murders delays decision on release of court docs; Prosecutor says suspect may not have acted alone

Judge Gull’s decision will be released at a later time. However, immediately following Tuesday’s hearing Baldwin demanded the documents be released saying that the sealed probable cause affidavit is “flimsy” and “our client is the wrong guy.”

The prosecutions biggest concern is tainting the jury pool with the release of too much information, according to the court document. The motion prohibits counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and family members from “disseminating information or releasing and extra-judicial statements by means of public communication.”

In our Digging Deeper report, Ryan Scott, who a Law Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, weighs in on what this means for the case.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen appeared in court Tuesday morning for a hearing to determine whether important...
Judge in Delphi murders delays decision on release of court docs; Prosecutor says suspect may not have acted alone
The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Goofball. Competitive. A great teammate. Those are just some of the many words teammates and...
#OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Just as your volunteers answer the calls for service to our community, they immediately and...
Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need
Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently...
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
Downtown Fort Wayne illuminated its giant Santa Claus at the annual "Night of Lights" event on...
The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday
Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announced an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
Carroll County Prosecutor says they have a ‘very solid case’ against Delphi homicide suspect