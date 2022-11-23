Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care.

They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.

Wednesday morning, the shelter posted to its Facebook page saying two dogs were recently brought in to the shelter who have both internal and external injuries. They say they believe the dogs were dumped somewhere in the county.

Shelter officials say they are down to their last three boxes of cat litter--and their kennels are full of cats and kittens.

“We know everyone is crazy busy the day before Thanksgiving but the animals still really NEED YOUR HELP,” the shelter’s Facebook post reads. “If you’re out shopping today, would you mind picking up a bag of dog food or cat litter or perhaps make a small donation so that we can replenish our supplies?”

Those who wish to donate to the shelter can check out their Amazon Wishlist here, or make a donation on their website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.