Festival of Trees returns for its 38th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Embassy Theatre and the Indiana Hotel are getting in the holiday spirit for the return of Festival of Trees.

The annual tradition in Fort Wayne features 57 trees intricately designed with different themes from classic holiday movies to local history and more. Attendees can browse through the trees while listening to festive live performances.

The Festival of Trees is open from November 23- November 30. Times vary per day, click here for a full schedule and ticket information.

The Festival of Trees dates back to 1984 to benefit the Embassy Theatre Foundation, it is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.

