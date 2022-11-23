Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Corunna Volunteer Fire Department came together to help one of their own in need following a medical crisis.

The fire department posted on their Facebook page that Volunteer Firefighter Ben Harrison battled through personal medical issues a few months ago that made it more difficult for him to access the stairs in front of his home.

Members of the fire department came to Harrison’s aid while demonstrating what a family is—by installing a new ramp.

“Just as your volunteers answer the calls for service to our community, they immediately and without hesitation answered the call to assist one of their own. We were able to assemble and install a new ramp, allowing Firefighter Harrison to travel more safely and easily to and from his treatments and appointments,” the Facebook post reads.

