Carroll County Prosecutor says they have a ‘very solid case’ against Delphi homicide suspect

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After the defense attorney for the man arrested in the Delphi double homicides claimed his client was the “wrong guy” on Tuesday, the Carroll County Prosecutor overseeing the case released a statement saying they have a “very solid case” against suspect Richard Allen.

Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy” following a hearing Tuesday morning to decide whether or not to release the sealed probable cause documents in the case. Standing outside the courtroom, Baldwin said the sealed affidavit is “flimsy”.

The special judge in the case, Fran Gull, took a motion to release court documents in the case under advisement.

“We have nothing to hide, and you know, transparency is important in government and it may be weird for defense lawyers, I suppose, to be arguing that we want things unsealed,” Baldwin said to reporters. “But that’s how confident we are in our client, that’s how confident we are that the evidence contained in the—at least what’s written in the probable cause affidavit—is nothing for us to worry about...How can an innocent man be accused of a crime like this and have their life upended?”

Following those comments, a media release was sent by the Indiana State Police Wednesday morning on behalf of the Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our arguments yesterday morning and looks forward to her ruling. As I stated in court yesterday, we strongly believe the evidence shows Richard Allen was involved in the murder of Libby and Abby. Because this investigation is ongoing and given the intense public interest in the case, we think it would be best if the documents remain sealed. Regardless of the ruling, we believe we have a very solid case against Mr. Allen and look forward to making our argument in trial.”

50-year-old Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 on two murder counts in the killings of German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and held there until Friday, Oct. 28, when he was transferred to the White County Jail. Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation (WTHR)

