Carroll County Prosecutor says they have a ‘very solid case’ against Delphi homicide suspect

The suspect’s defense attorney claimed “our client is the wrong guy” following a hearing Tuesday morning
Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announced an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announced an arrest in the 2017 killings of two teens.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After the defense attorney for the man arrested in the Delphi double homicides claimed his client was the “wrong guy” on Tuesday, the Carroll County Prosecutor overseeing the case released a statement saying they have a “very solid case” against suspect Richard Allen.

Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy” following a hearing Tuesday morning to decide whether or not to release the sealed probable cause documents in the case. Standing outside the courtroom, Baldwin said the sealed affidavit is “flimsy”.

The special judge in the case, Fran Gull, took a motion to release court documents in the case under advisement.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

“We have nothing to hide, and you know, transparency is important in government and it may be weird for defense lawyers, I suppose, to be arguing that we want things unsealed,” Baldwin said to reporters. “But that’s how confident we are in our client, that’s how confident we are that the evidence contained in the—at least what’s written in the probable cause affidavit—is nothing for us to worry about...How can an innocent man be accused of a crime like this and have their life upended?”

Following those comments, a media release was sent by the Indiana State Police Wednesday morning on behalf of the Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

The statement reads as follows:

50-year-old Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 on two murder counts in the killings of German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and held there until Friday, Oct. 28, when he was transferred to the White County Jail. Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Corunna Volunteer Fire Department came together to help one of their own in need following a medical crisis.

News

Motion filed to prohibit law enforcement, counsel from speaking publicly in Delphi case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Carroll County Prosecutor files motion to prohibit law enforcement, counsel from speaking publicly in Delphi Murder case.

News

Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care.

Community

The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The beloved Night of Lights is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

Latest News

Community

The Rescue Mission to give out 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Those in need of a hot and ready Thanksgiving meal can pick one up Wednesday evening at The Rescue Mission.

News

AG Rokita warns of Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of potential shopping scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Politics

Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice.

News

Festival of Trees returns for its 38th year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
The Embassy Theatre and the Indiana Hotel are getting in the holiday spirit for the return of Festival of Trees.

Politics

Indiana lawmakers return ahead of new state budget debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Tuesday, fresh off Republican election victories that maintained the party’s dominance of the Legislature and facing a possible list of expensive proposals from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Crime

Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Elkhart doctor accused of groping has pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced this week.