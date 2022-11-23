Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail

Allen County Commissioner Richard Beck talks about site selection
Allen County Commissioner Richard Beck talks about site selection(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice.

During a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted to direct their attorney to negotiate a purchase agreement with the property owner for a parcel of land at 2911 Meyer Road, on the city’s east side. If the attorney is successful, they will bring the purchase agreement to a future legislative session for approval.

Officials note that developed land around the site attracted them to the location, as they could use the land to consolidate other county offices. They also say the location is central to Allen County, making it more accessible.

The Meyer Road site received the number one ranking on the Elevatus Scoring Chart. The location received the ranking based on the following notable items:

  • Fully Developed Around Site
  • Site Sized for Now and Future
  • Utilities Proximity and Size
  • Developable Farmland
  • Site Conditions
  • Proximity to Neighborhood
  • Access to Roads - Need Easement
  • Recommend additional Easement to East
Earlier this year, a U.S. District Court judge found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Then in July, the commissioners said expanding the current jail downtown was not an option. They suggested that a new jail be built on county-owned land at Paulding and Adams Center roads, as it would provide the space they need, but were met with backlash from constituents.

