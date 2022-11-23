AG Rokita warns of Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of potential shopping scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says that there is an uptick in fraud and identity theft reports around this time of the year. Officials say that online shopping scams are significant portions of all fraud reports, making up 35% of all Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams.

“For many Hoosiers, the holiday season is about showing your family and friends how much you care through generosity. Sadly, these criminals view it as an opportunity to steal innocent people’s money and identities. I encourage everyone to be extra cautious while holiday shopping this year.”

Rokita issues these helpful tips for Hoosiers to shop safely:

If a product is advertised at an unbelievably low price that sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and reviews of the company to see if there have been any allegations of scams.

The other party insists on immediate payment, or payment by electronic funds transfer or a wire service. They may insist that you pay up-front for vouchers before you can access a cheap deal or a giveaway.

The social media-based store is very new and selling products at very low prices. The store may have limited information about delivery and other policies.

An online retailer does not provide adequate information about privacy, terms and conditions of use, dispute resolution or contact details. The seller may be based overseas, or the seller does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayPal or a credit card transaction.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages Hoosiers to report any scam attempts or suspected scams at indianaconsumer.com.

