Shots fired into Fort Wayne home, woman injured

A woman was hurt when a bullet ripped through a home on Holton Avenue Monday evening. Police...
A woman was hurt when a bullet ripped through a home on Holton Avenue Monday evening. Police said the woman was likely injured by flying glass.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At least one bullet ripped through a home on Holton Avenue Monday evening, injuring a woman inside.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. not far from Weisser Park.

Police said the woman was likely injured by flying glass as the bullet passed through the home.

Authorities initially feared she had been shot.

Police said another bullet hit a second house as well.

Investigators were talking with neighbors and witnesses as they worked to identify suspects.

Police dogs are also being used in the search.

Fort Wayne has struggled with gun violence over the years including similar incidents involving shots fired into homes.

In 2020, an 8-year-old boy was shot and seriously hurt when bullets tore through his house from the outside.

In 2018, a woman was injured inside her Hanna Street home when shots were fired from the outside.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police arrest man after an hours long standoff Sunday morning
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Here's a sneak peek of the Union Street Market at Electric Works
Officials offer sneak peek of Union Street Market at Electric Works

Latest News

Union Street Market, opening tomorrow morning, consists of small, local business vendors.
Union Street Market gives local businesses an opportunity to connect to the community
Union Street Market, opening tomorrow morning, consists of small, local business vendors.
Union Street Market Opening
Red Flag Law
DIGGING DEEPER: Could the Red Flag law have prevented the Colorado shooting?
WPTA-TV, a Gray Television station, announces the ABC21 and Fort Wayne's NBC news teams will...
21Alive announces news expansion