Shots fired into Fort Wayne home, woman injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At least one bullet ripped through a home on Holton Avenue Monday evening, injuring a woman inside.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. not far from Weisser Park.

Police said the woman was likely injured by flying glass as the bullet passed through the home.

Authorities initially feared she had been shot.

Police said another bullet hit a second house as well.

Investigators were talking with neighbors and witnesses as they worked to identify suspects.

Police dogs are also being used in the search.

Fort Wayne has struggled with gun violence over the years including similar incidents involving shots fired into homes.

In 2020, an 8-year-old boy was shot and seriously hurt when bullets tore through his house from the outside.

In 2018, a woman was injured inside her Hanna Street home when shots were fired from the outside.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.