Indiana State Police heightens presence during Thanksgiving travel season

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police(WAVE News)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police announced they will be increasing its enforcement of road safety during the Thanksgiving travel season with the Safe Family Travel Campaign.

According to AAA, an estimated 54.6 million people will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, with about 49 million people traveling by vehicle.

Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Safe Family Travel operation will heighten the visibility of law enforcement on the roads. Officials cite the number of car accidents increased during the Thanksgiving travel season, with 932 road fatalities in 2021, and a quarter of these fatalities involve impaired drivers.

Officers encourage all drivers to either designate sober drivers or use a ride service like Lyft to get home safely, as well as wearing a seatbelt and avoiding all distractions while behind the wheel.

Officials also encourage all motorists to call 911 if they encounter impaired drivers on the road.

For more information, visit https://www.in.gov/isp/.

