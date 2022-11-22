Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers free admission for Black Friday

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources manages 24 state parks.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources manages 24 state parks.(Indiana DNR)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced free admission to all its properties on Black Friday, November 25.

The DNR announced that this year, visitors can also enter drawings for annual passes, lake permits, gift cards and more.

DNR is also encouraging all visitors to their properties to share their photos of their visit on the social media, which counts as a drawing submission. Their social media accounts are as follows:

More entries can be submitted by also completing a scavenger hunt at on.IN.gov/optoutside and can also check in at any DNR property at visitindiana.com/explore. Submitting can increase your chances of winning drawings. The department says it also now allows visitors the chance to win a $360 prize package with picnic essentials, but everyone must enter to win by signing up for the DNR e-newsletter by November 26.

All winners for the department’s drawings will be posted online and notified via social media on or before December 16.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
A woman was hurt when a bullet ripped through a home on Holton Avenue Monday evening. Police...
Shots fired into Fort Wayne home, woman injured
Here's a sneak peek of the Union Street Market at Electric Works
Officials offer sneak peek of Union Street Market at Electric Works
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

A signature event in Auburn is set to welcome in the holiday season Tuesday night.
Lighting of Frosty tradition returns to Auburn
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police heightens presence during Thanksgiving travel season
Union Street Market, opening tomorrow morning, consists of small, local business vendors.
Union Street Market gives local businesses an opportunity to connect to the community
Headwaters Park Ice Rink
Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days