Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers free admission for Black Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced free admission to all its properties on Black Friday, November 25.

The DNR announced that this year, visitors can also enter drawings for annual passes, lake permits, gift cards and more.

“Being able to spend time outdoors at one of your DNR properties any time helps make you a winner, but we are glad to waive the admission fee and offer these great prizes to add to your outdoor experience when you opt outside on Black Friday this year.”

DNR is also encouraging all visitors to their properties to share their photos of their visit on the social media, which counts as a drawing submission. Their social media accounts are as follows:

Indiana State Parks Facebook: facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs

Indiana State Parks Twitter: https://twitter.com/INDNRstateparks

Indiana Fish & Wildlife Facebook: facebook.com/INfishandwildlife

Indiana Fish & Wildlife Twitter: https://twitter.com/INFishWildlife

Indiana DNR Facebook: facebook.com/INdnr

Indiana DNR Instagram: instagram.com/indianadnr

Indiana DNR Twitter: https://twitter.com/INdnrnews

More entries can be submitted by also completing a scavenger hunt at on.IN.gov/optoutside and can also check in at any DNR property at visitindiana.com/explore. Submitting can increase your chances of winning drawings. The department says it also now allows visitors the chance to win a $360 prize package with picnic essentials, but everyone must enter to win by signing up for the DNR e-newsletter by November 26.

All winners for the department’s drawings will be posted online and notified via social media on or before December 16.

For more information, visit their website.

