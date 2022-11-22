DIGGING DEEPER: Could the Red Flag law have prevented the Colorado shooting?

By Angelica Pickens
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs has brought the debate over the effectiveness of the Red Flag law back to the forefront.

The gunman, who killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ club, in has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich.

New information reveals that he had previously made bomb threats, triggering a police and bomb squad response causing his neighborhood to be evacuated as negotiators worked to convince him to come out of the house.

Now there are many questions, including: How was he able to get a hold of firearms? And if the bomb threat incident was reported under the red flag law, could this have been prevented?

Many states across the U.S. have this law, including Indiana and Colorado. Jody Madiera, Law Professor at Indiana University Bloomington says helps us understand what the law is, how it works and the complexities of it.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

