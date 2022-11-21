Starbucks officially opens in Southtown Centre

The 2,225 square foot building at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing is leased by Starbucks as the only...
The 2,225 square foot building at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing is leased by Starbucks as the only tenant.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says the Starbucks location at Southtown Centre opened for business on Monday, bringing the national coffee chain to the area for the first time.

City officials worked with The Elia Group, a Michigan-based real estate developer, to bring the establishment to the area as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the city’s southeast side.

Back in February, officials said The Elia Group was planning to build the Starbucks along with a second commercial building. They say plans for the second building are still in the works, but it is expected to be a general retail use of approximately 5,000 square feet.

“I’m encouraged by the continued growth and success we’re experiencing in southeast Fort Wayne. We’re enhancing quality of life amenities and bringing hope and new opportunities to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “We’re grateful for the investment that’s been made by Starbucks. This public-private partnership will have a lasting and meaningful impact on our community.”

