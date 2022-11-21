Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others

The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good, officials announced on social media Monday.

In a Facebook post, the local eatery said the Fort Wayne location and the locations in Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw on Lake St. are closing effective immediately.

Officials did not provide a reason for the closure, but say they will continue to operate their nine other locations in northern Indiana.

According to their website, the franchise started in 1950 as a carhop drive-in before evolving into a catering company and opening 13 restaurants in the Hoosier state.

