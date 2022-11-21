Officials offer sneak peek of Union Street Market at Electric Works

Here's a sneak peek of the Union Street Market at Electric Works
Here's a sneak peek of the Union Street Market at Electric Works(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the media got a sneak peek into the area’s first year-round food market on Monday.

The Union Street Market at Electric Works is set to open to the public on Tuesday, November 22. The market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back.

Initially, officials said they had a goal of securing 25 vendors, but the market is now opening with 16 vendors. The current list of vendors includes Conjure Coffee, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, B+B Seafood and Meat Markets, Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks, Pikoso Burritos, and Johnny OX Pizzeria. You can view the full list of vendors here.

Hours for the market are set from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Officials note that the Market will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Currently, officials say 2-hour free parking is available for visitors at the new Union Street Garage, which is accessible from Broadway. For more information on the market and parking, visit their website.

