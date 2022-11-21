Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons

Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County.

Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.

To read the probable cause affidavit, click here.

Hershberger pleaded guilty to the eight arson charges in October. He is still facing arson charges in Marshall and Kosciusko Counties.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police arrest man after an hours long standoff Sunday morning
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others

Latest News

WPTA-TV, a Gray Television station, announces the ABC21 and Fort Wayne's NBC news teams will...
21Alive announces news expansion
Abby Williams and Libby German
What to expect during Tuesday’s court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders
Headwaters Park Ice Rink
Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days
The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
The 2,225 square foot building at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing is leased by Starbucks as the only...
Starbucks officially opens in Southtown Centre