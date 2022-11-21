Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County.

Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.

To read the probable cause affidavit, click here.

Hershberger pleaded guilty to the eight arson charges in October. He is still facing arson charges in Marshall and Kosciusko Counties.

