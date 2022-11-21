Mad Ants blow out Charge, 122-93, at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants welcomed back a former star whom fans are used to seeing contribute to the Pacers in do-it-all forward Terry Taylor.

Taylor did it all scoring 29 points and collecting 18 rebounds in the Mad Ants, 122-93, home victory over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday night.

Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks contributed 14 points to go with 10 assists for the Ants.

