Mad Ants blow out Charge, 122-93, at Memorial Coliseum

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants welcomed back a former star whom fans are used to seeing contribute to the Pacers in do-it-all forward Terry Taylor.

Taylor did it all scoring 29 points and collecting 18 rebounds in the Mad Ants, 122-93, home victory over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday night.

Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks contributed 14 points to go with 10 assists for the Ants.

