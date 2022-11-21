Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink officials announced six days where visitors 14 and under can skate for free.

After receiving a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, the ice rink will waive admission fees for all children under the age of 14 for six designated Tuesdays throughout this winter. The skate days will be: November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14.

The park is upholding its $3 skate rental fee, or children can bring their own skates.

“This donation from Old National Bank will be very helpful in recouping much of the expense of providing free skating for many deserving children.”

The 20th season of the for the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink began on November 19, and will run through February 26, 2023.

