Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days

Headwaters Park Ice Rink
Headwaters Park Ice Rink(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink officials announced six days where visitors 14 and under can skate for free.

After receiving a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, the ice rink will waive admission fees for all children under the age of 14 for six designated Tuesdays throughout this winter. The skate days will be: November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14.

The park is upholding its $3 skate rental fee, or children can bring their own skates.

The 20th season of the for the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink began on November 19, and will run through February 26, 2023.

