FWA announces reopening of terminal drive ahead of holiday travel season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being closed for over a year, officials with the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) say the airport’s terminal drive is now reopen.

In a news release, FWA officials say another portion of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project is now complete. They say this portion of the project includes the reopening of the airport’s terminal drive, which has been closed to traffic since July of 2021.

They say upgrades to the terminal include cosmetic updates to the terminal building, an extended canopy that covers the three lanes of traffic, and a rolled curb for accessibility. FWA’s rental car facilities are also now back open, and officials say there is a new rental car return lane at the front of the terminal building.

“With the welcomed wave of holiday travel over the next few days, and weeks, we are happy to have the terminal drive back open to traffic. Not only does this make for a smoother airport experience for everyone, it also makes for a great first impression for those visiting friends and family this holiday season. We are proud of the new terminal drive and curb front.”

Officials note that with the busy holiday travel season, flyers are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes before their scheduled departure when flying with American, Delta, and United, and two hours prior to departure if traveling with Allegiant. For more information about FWA, visit their website.

