FWA announces reopening of terminal drive ahead of holiday travel season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being closed for over a year, officials with the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) say the airport’s terminal drive is now reopen.
In a news release, FWA officials say another portion of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project is now complete. They say this portion of the project includes the reopening of the airport’s terminal drive, which has been closed to traffic since July of 2021.
BACKGROUND: FWA wraps up first portion of terminal expansion project
They say upgrades to the terminal include cosmetic updates to the terminal building, an extended canopy that covers the three lanes of traffic, and a rolled curb for accessibility. FWA’s rental car facilities are also now back open, and officials say there is a new rental car return lane at the front of the terminal building.
Officials note that with the busy holiday travel season, flyers are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes before their scheduled departure when flying with American, Delta, and United, and two hours prior to departure if traveling with Allegiant. For more information about FWA, visit their website.
