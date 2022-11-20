Police arrest man after an hours long standoff Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police arrested a man after a standoff that lasted lasted for more than three hours Sunday morning.

Officials with FWPD said in a news release they were called to the 4300 block of Joshua Lane just after 2:30 Sunday morning after a woman called from a nearby gas station about a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend. Police said the woman told them he threatened to shoot her, went outside where he shot his gun and then went inside and hit her.

Investigators say the suspect, Rushawn King, had an outstanding warrant and didn’t respond when police called his cell phone and called for him to come outside from a loudspeaker system.

Just before 4:00 in the morning, police say they called for the Crisis Response Team and FWPD began evacuating nearby homes in the apartment complex. Police eventually got a search warrant to go inside the home.

Police say King eventually came outside and was placed into custody just after 7:00 Sunday morning.

