Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families.

Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.

Turkey Rally 2022 also raised $34,947 in monetary donations that officials say will provide 140,000 meals over the holidays.

BACKGROUND: Turkey Rally 2022: Help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

Turkey Rally 2022 was brought to you by 21 Alive, Kroger, the AEP Foundation, and WOWO.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.