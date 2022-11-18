Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families

Community partners rallying donations at Kroger.
Community partners rallying donations at Kroger.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families.

Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.

Turkey Rally 2022 also raised $34,947 in monetary donations that officials say will provide 140,000 meals over the holidays.

BACKGROUND: Turkey Rally 2022: Help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

Turkey Rally 2022 was brought to you by 21 Alive, Kroger, the AEP Foundation, and WOWO.

