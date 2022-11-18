Travel Advisory lifted for Allen County, dozens of crashes reported

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was in place for several hours Friday morning as area police departments responded to dozens of crashes in Allen County.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security issued a Travel Advisory around 7 a.m. Friday due to slick road conditions. The advisory was lifted just before 1 p.m., but the department urged drivers to continue to use caution while traveling.

“While travel conditions have improved, some slick spots remain, especially in residential side streets and near open fields where light drifts create icing conditions. Puddles and standing water will refreeze later tonight to create hazardous driving conditions in some locations. Winds and cold temperatures will refreeze elevated roadways first (bridges, highway ramps). Temperatures are not forecast to rise above freezing until Monday.

In total, area police departments say a total of 68 crashes were reported Friday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says its officers responded to a total of 40 crashes within city limits before 10 a.m. on Friday. The Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post says they were called to four slide-offs and two crashes, they say several more were called in but were cleaned up by the time officers arrived.

Throughout the county, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says 26 crashes were reported. They say 9 slide-offs were called in, but believe there were many more that were undocumented.

Bernie Beier reminds drivers that slick conditions will continue through the weekend, so he says to use caution and be alert for changing travel conditions.

