Travel Advisory lifted for Allen County, dozens of crashes reported

Travel Advisory Issued for Allen County
Travel Advisory Issued for Allen County(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was in place for several hours Friday morning as area police departments responded to dozens of crashes in Allen County.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security issued a Travel Advisory around 7 a.m. Friday due to slick road conditions. The advisory was lifted just before 1 p.m., but the department urged drivers to continue to use caution while traveling.

In total, area police departments say a total of 68 crashes were reported Friday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says its officers responded to a total of 40 crashes within city limits before 10 a.m. on Friday. The Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post says they were called to four slide-offs and two crashes, they say several more were called in but were cleaned up by the time officers arrived.

Throughout the county, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says 26 crashes were reported. They say 9 slide-offs were called in, but believe there were many more that were undocumented.

Bernie Beier reminds drivers that slick conditions will continue through the weekend, so he says to use caution and be alert for changing travel conditions.

