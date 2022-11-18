Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Allen County Friday morning, according to the Allen County Department of Homeland Security.

The department urges drivers to slow down and to give themselves extra time as snow falls across parts of northeast Indiana.

Throughout the morning, a number of crashes and slide-offs were reported in Fort Wayne as roads became slick. Officials say they are responding crashes involving deer.

It’s unclear when the advisory will be lifted.

