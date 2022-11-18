PFW women dominate, 86-52, over Chicago State

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball just might be turning the page into a new era of winning for the program.

The Mastodons (3-1) collected another dominant victory, 86-52, over Chicago State at the Gates Center on Thursday night.

A rowdy student section cheered loud and proud as the women drained six three-pointers in the second quarter.

PFW guard Amelia Bromenschenkel scored a game-leading 21 points (9-14 FG).

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies say two died and one is in critical condition.
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
Massive search for tens of thousands of minks released in Van Wert
Massive search for tens of thousands of minks released in Van Wert
File Graphic
Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
Director of Operations, Three Rivers Festival
New director named for Three Rivers Festival
SACS to hold eLearning day.
Staffing shortage forces SACS to hold eLearning day

Latest News

Homestead's Ellie Spang celebrated her collegiate signing with family and friends at SportONE...
Homestead’s Spang signs with UIndy volleyball
South Side's Justice Billingsley explains her 44 point effort.
Girls Basketball Player of the Week: South Side’s Justice Billingsley
Saint Francis guard Dan McKeeman drives against the Indiana Tech defense. (11/16/22)
Saint Francis men pick up 78-74 win over Indiana Tech
Snider's Kamari Juarez runs through drills during a snowy practice (11/15/22).
Football Player of the Week: Snider’s Kamari Juarez