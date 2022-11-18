PFW women dominate, 86-52, over Chicago State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball just might be turning the page into a new era of winning for the program.

The Mastodons (3-1) collected another dominant victory, 86-52, over Chicago State at the Gates Center on Thursday night.

A rowdy student section cheered loud and proud as the women drained six three-pointers in the second quarter.

PFW guard Amelia Bromenschenkel scored a game-leading 21 points (9-14 FG).

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.