Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m.

An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

Due to slick road conditions in the area, the Allen County Department of Homeland Security issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County Friday morning.

