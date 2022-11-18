Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting stemming from an argument about drinking and driving has been sentenced.

29-year-old Timothy Hall was sentenced to spend 74 years behind bars in court on Friday. He was also given 888 days of jail credit for time served.

Hall was found guilty of murder, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness, and a handgun enhancement following a three-day jury trial in September.

On June 13, 2020, police say they responded to the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive where 34-year-old Manuel Mendez was pronounced dead following a shooting. Officers say they found that Mendez had confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someone because they didn’t want him drinking and driving with a child in his car. When Mendez confronted Hall, police say Hall shot him.

Hall was then arrested following a pursuit with police, with a two-year-old child in the car at the time of the chase.

