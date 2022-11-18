Judge orders Richard Allen to be in court for Tuesday’s hearing

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana (WTHR) — Richard M. Allen, the suspect in the murders of two girls in Delphi, will be present at the Nov. 22 hearing on the release of his probable cause. 13News learned the special judge in the case specifically requested Allen be physically present for the hearing.

Allen will have two attorneys representing him.

According to court records, Bradley Anthony Rozzi of Logansport is the lead attorney on the case. Court records confirm Rozzi was appointed by the court.

RELATED: Allen County judge likely to serve as special judge in Delphi Murder case

The co-counsel is Andrew Joseph Baldwin with Baldwin Perry & Kamish PC in Franklin. Baldwin’s office confirmed for 13News he was appointed by the court.

Allen had asked for the court to provide him with a public defender. Allen made the request saying, “I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court.”

Allen goes on to say he is “begging” for legal assistance.

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone,” Allen wrote.

Allen also references that he did not realize what his and his wife’s financial situation was going to be like.

“We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety,” Allen wrote.

Last week, Allen asked for the court to provide him with a public defender. (via WTHR)

Allen mentioned the money they have in reserve will fail to even cover their house, which his family has had to leave.

That request came on Nov. 1 when Allen was still being held at the White County Jail. He has since been moved to the custody of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took the 50-year-old Allen, of Delphi, into custody on Oct. 26, 2022.

Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28. He’s accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February of 2017.

Abby Williams and Libby German (WTHR)

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls’ deaths.

Allen is known to go by Rick or Ricky.

He has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge. Records show the suspect previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.

13News learned Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician. He received his Indiana license in 2018 and it’s still active. Neighbors told 13News Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, even at one point developing photos for Libby German’s family after the killings. Her family said Allen would not charge them for the photos.

A hearing on the release of the probable cause, which outlines the reasons for the charges against Allen, will be held in Carroll County on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.