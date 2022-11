FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead libero Ellie Spang signed with UIndy volleyball at the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The senior also competed with Summit Volleyball.

Spang won the 21Alive Scholar Athlete of the Week in mid-September 2022.

https://www.wpta21.com/2022/09/17/scholar-athlete-week-homesteads-ellie-spang/

