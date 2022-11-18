Headwaters Park Ice Rink set to open Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink is set to open up to skaters in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

The rink’s 20th season kicks off Nov. 19 at noon and lasts through Feb. 26, 2023.

“Every year we have thousands of skaters and many spectators over our three month season. Last year’s skaters totaled just over 29,000, and there has been a cumulative total of over 450,000 ice skaters since the rink opened in November 2003,” Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance Geoff Paddock said.

This year’s hours are 3 - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon - 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon - 8 p.m. on Sundays. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. They note that hours are also subject to change according to available staff.

Tickets for ages 13 and under are $4, adult tickets are $6, and skate rentals are $3.

For more information on the rink, check out their website.

