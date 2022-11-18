Headwaters Park Ice Rink set to open Saturday

FILE PHOTO - Headwaters Ice Rink
FILE PHOTO - Headwaters Ice Rink(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink is set to open up to skaters in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

The rink’s 20th season kicks off Nov. 19 at noon and lasts through Feb. 26, 2023.

“Every year we have thousands of skaters and many spectators over our three month season. Last year’s skaters totaled just over 29,000, and there has been a cumulative total of over 450,000 ice skaters since the rink opened in November 2003,” Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance Geoff Paddock said.

This year’s hours are 3 - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon - 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon - 8 p.m. on Sundays. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. They note that hours are also subject to change according to available staff.

Tickets for ages 13 and under are $4, adult tickets are $6, and skate rentals are $3.

For more information on the rink, check out their website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies say two died and one is in critical condition.
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
Massive search for tens of thousands of minks released in Van Wert
Massive search for tens of thousands of minks released in Van Wert
File Graphic
Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
Director of Operations, Three Rivers Festival
New director named for Three Rivers Festival
Inflation is forcing some restaurants to pay higher prices for goods and increase their menu...
Local restaurant owner says he had to increase prices due to inflation

Latest News

Fort Wayne stages the annual "Fantasy of Lights" in November and December at Franke Park.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights to kick off Sunday in grand style
FILE PHOTO - Fox Island damage
Fox Island hopes to reopen by mid-2023, officials say
Inflation is forcing some restaurants to pay higher prices for goods and increase their menu...
Local restaurant owner says he had to increase prices due to inflation
Humane Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone