Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb

Sierra Marie Hernandez was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Roderick Javon Patterson, 25.
By The Associated Press and WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb.

An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.

Police say on May 2, 2021, officers were called to the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue on reports of a stabbing. The victim allegedly went to another home in the area when someone alerted police to the stabbing. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Allen County deputy prosecutor Tesa Helge said in opening statements that Hernandez stabbed Patterson with the rattail comb during a passionate fight.

Prosecutors said the couple had a turbulent relationship that included Hernandez punching Patterson, evidence of him throwing rocks through her windows and exchanges of threatening texts.

Defense attorney Nikos Nakos said in his closing arguments that the prosecution’s evidence was all circumstantial. He had argued that Hernandez couldn’t have stabbed Patterson because she was seven months pregnant at the time of his killing.

Nakos also argued that due to her long fingernails Hernandez couldn’t have gripped the comb hard enough to provide the force necessary to stab Patterson.

Hernandez faces between 45 and 65 years in prison in the killing. Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

