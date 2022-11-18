Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

On Thursday, November 17, Allen County officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469.
On Thursday, November 17, Allen County officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office on Friday identified the victims as 87-year-old Charles Dugan and 84-year-old Sharon Dugan, both of Paulding, Ohio.

Their deaths mark the 43rd and 44th crash fatalities in Allen County so far this year.

