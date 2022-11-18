City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18.

According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider.

Regardless of weather, The Rescue Mission will serve as the warming shelter every day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., according to the plan. The Rescue Mission also provides three meals a day at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m. Officials ask people to enter through the community entrance (closest entrance to Matthew 25).

The Rescue Mission’s Emergency Shelter, Life House, will serve as the overnight emergency shelter for men. Officials say check in time is from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The Rescue Mission’s Transitional Living house, Charis House, will serve as the serve as the emergency shelter for single women without children. Officials say intakes will take place at 404 E. Washington Blvd, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Transportation to Charis House will be provided, according to the plan.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.