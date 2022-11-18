Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights to kick off Sunday in grand style

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights will kick off in grand style with a “big switch flip” ceremony. A family will switch the flip with the help of Santa, lighting up the route Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5:15 p.m.

Fantasy of Lights will operate every day until Dec. 31. The route will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 5:30-10 p.m.

RELATED: Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do

Admission is $10 per personal vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van, and $40 for a bus or trolley. Admission is payable in cash and credit/debit cards.

Eight new displays have been added to this year’s event. Organizers say they have lost count of the lights but estimate at least 650,000 LED lights will illuminate the 2-mile route.

For a list of Special Theme Nights, visit Blue Jacket’s website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.