Staffing shortage forces SACS to hold eLearning day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) district officials notified families and caregivers that all SACS secondary students will have an eLearning day November, 18.

District officials say students grades 6-12 will access coursework from home, but special needs students at Woodside and Homestead can attend in-person classes. Special needs buses will operate as usual, according to officials.

In a letter, officials tell guardians, “This shift for students is the result of a shortage of adult availability throughout the district including substitutes and bus drivers.” The changes will allow the district to divert available staff to SACS elementary schools, according to officials.

District officials say staff is being affected by a rise in illnesses and although the substitute pool has grown, they are unable to fill staffing needs.

