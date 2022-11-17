SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

Sheriff's deputies say two died and one is in critical condition.
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer.

Officers determined the SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by the semi-trailer.

According to deputies, two occupants of the SUV were deceased at the scene and the third occupant was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

