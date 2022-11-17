New director named for Three Rivers Festival

Director of Operations, Three Rivers Festival(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Board of Directors announced a new director November, 17.

Officials say local entrepreneur and businessman, Rick Kinney, will serve as Director of Operations. Kinney is the founder of the Clyde Theatre and has more than 20 years of experience in entertainment and event management.

The position was last held by Justin Shurley who retained the position for just one year.

BACKGROUND: https://www.wpta21.com/2022/09/19/three-rivers-festival-director-out-board-says/

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival is planned for July 7-15, 2023.

