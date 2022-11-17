Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry.

The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th birthday.

She tells 21Alive News that she thought the timing was perfect since money gets tight around the holidays. She says she wants to make sure people are able to feed their pets.

“For this milestone birthday, I wanted to contribute something more than a Facebook fundraiser. I set what some might consider a lofty goal, but I have seen the generosity of our community time and again. I believe we can make this happen together.”

Eligible donations include dry and wet food for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off pet food at the following locations:

Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry (2502 Church Street) – Tuesdays, 1- 5:30 p.m.

Pet Supplies Plus locations (6326 West Jefferson Blvd., 6101 Stellhorn Rd, 4714 Coldwater Rd.) – Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bread & Circus Art Gallery (3400 North Anthony Blvd.) – Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fae’s Cabinet (3210 Crescent Ave) – Monday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday to Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (until 10 p.m. on November 26), and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (338 East Dupont Rd.) – Tuesday to Thursday, 2 - 9 p.m., Friday, 2 - 10 p.m., Saturday, 12 - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 12 - 9 p.m.

Studio Seva (3511 N Anthony Blvd) – (3511 N Anthony Blvd) – Before and after classes

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.