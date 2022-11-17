Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for a chance to win cash

Fireworks ignite as part of the 2021 Christmas on Broadway celebration in Fort Wayne.
Fireworks ignite as part of the 2021 Christmas on Broadway celebration in Fort Wayne.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Download the Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for your chance to win cash and prizes.

Mail your colored entry to Christmas on Broadway, WPTA-TV, 3401 Butler Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808.

Entries must be received by December 16, 2022.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 23, during Fort Wayne’s Morning News between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on WOWO 1190 AM/107.5 FM and on Christmas Week with Steve Shine at 12:30 p.m. on 21Alive.

Right click the image below to save the coloring page.

Download the coloring page and mail it in for a chance to win.
Download the coloring page and mail it in for a chance to win.(WPTA)

