Huntertown Fire Department hopes to improve public safety and response times

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday night in Huntertown, over 100 people gathered at the Huntertown Fire Department for a public meeting.

The meeting, primarily led by Assistant Chief Robert Boren, covered the station’s proposal for a new fire district in the area, as well as other parts of Allen County.

“Tonight, we held a public information meeting on the potential formation of a fire district here for the town of Huntertown, Perry Township, Eel River and Washington Township,” Boren said.

Boren says the proposal, if approved, will help public safety in the community.

Under current township laws, taxes can only be raised to a certain limit, which is why some departments have volunteer firefighters. Boren says if taxes are increased, it would allow them to hire some full-time staff.

“We’re talking about pennies on a hundred dollars,” Boren said. “We aren’t talking about several hundreds of dollars where things are going to be changing, we are talking about, on a daily rate, you can see things change as much as 50 cents a day as what you’d have to spend to get the proper fire protection.”

Boren says he understands why taxpayers don’t want to pay.

“As a taxpayer, you see your tax bill but don’t always understand what it goes towards,” Boren said. “For this, you can just walk in your local fire station just down the street from your house and see what has been done and how it’s improved safety for you.”

One main goal is to create quicker response times. Boren says the station has 15 volunteers, but right now, it’s not enough. He says, if approved, the proposal will allow their department to hire more firefighters and paramedics and get to 911 calls sooner.

“Overall, we are talking about a change in public safety that we are desperately needing,” Boren said.

Boren says it may take some time for the changes to come into effect, but when they do, he’s hoping it will make a real impact.

“It was important for us to try to get it done by the end of this year,” Boren said. “We felt that if we held off one more year, we would put things in more jeopardy and we want to make sure we don’t do that.”

