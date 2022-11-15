FWPD responding to reports of a shooting outside of Southtown Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating reports of a shooting outside of the Southtown Crossing Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart near the 7500 block Southtown Crossing. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions, however he’s expected to be okay.

According to police, two people were arguing before the shooting happened. During the altercation shots were fired, and the man was hit.

Witnesses called 911 and gave dispatchers a description of the suspect, who police say drove away after the shooting. That person and another man was found a short time later and taken into police custody. They are being interviewed by detectives. The victim is also being interviewed by detectives at the hospital.

Online police logs show officers were called to the Walmart at 7502 N Southtown Crossing just after 4 p.m.

21Alive is told officers are investigating a potential shooting, but details around the shooting have not yet been provided.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

