FWPD responding to reports of a shooting outside of Southtown Walmart

Online police logs show officers were called to the Walmart at 7502 N Southtown Crossing just...
Online police logs show officers were called to the Walmart at 7502 N Southtown Crossing just after 4 p.m.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating reports of a shooting outside of the Southtown Crossing Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart near the 7500 block Southtown Crossing. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions, however he’s expected to be okay.

According to police, two people were arguing before the shooting happened. During the altercation shots were fired, and the man was hit.

Witnesses called 911 and gave dispatchers a description of the suspect, who police say drove away after the shooting. That person and another man was found a short time later and taken into police custody. They are being interviewed by detectives. The victim is also being interviewed by detectives at the hospital.

Online police logs show officers were called to the Walmart at 7502 N Southtown Crossing just after 4 p.m.

21Alive is told officers are investigating a potential shooting, but details around the shooting have not yet been provided.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zachery A. Downing
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism - clipped version
~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism - clipped version
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
COURT DOCS: Witnesses say semi-truck driver ran red light, striking school bus in Warsaw
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism