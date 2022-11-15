City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule

Fort Wayne leaf collection
Fort Wayne leaf collection(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department says those who live in the central section of the City will have to wait a bit longer for their leaves to be collected.

Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on the north side, crews don’t expect to move to the central section until early next week. You can view a map of the different sections here.

Officials say to keep informed on schedule changes like these, all leaf collection updates will be published before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. They say the daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. Residents also have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 a.m. on the collection week. Those who would like to have their leaves collected at their convenience can call 311 to schedule a pick-up.

The City says there will be no leaf collection on November 24 -25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

