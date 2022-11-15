~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus.((AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File))
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for tips after thousands of minks were recently released from an area farm.

The office says overnight Monday, suspects destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, releasing about 25,000-40,000 mink from their cages.

“The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the department says.

At this time, police say they are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). They say callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

The department also says that anyone who needs assistance in trapping nuisance animals can contact the following Licensed Trappers: David Burger, 419-203-6368, or Cody Feasby, 419-203-6238.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zachery A. Downing
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in...
‘A Christmas Story’ house is listed for sale

Latest News

After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
COURT DOCS: Witnesses say semi-truck driver ran red light, striking school bus in Warsaw
Fort Wayne leaf collection
City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule
Manchester vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Men's Basketball 11/14/22
Huntertown Fire Department is hoping to improve its public safety and response times.
Huntertown Fire Department hopes to improve public safety and response times