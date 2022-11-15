~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for tips after thousands of minks were recently released from an area farm.

The office says overnight Monday, suspects destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, releasing about 25,000-40,000 mink from their cages.

“The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the department says.

At this time, police say they are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). They say callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

The department also says that anyone who needs assistance in trapping nuisance animals can contact the following Licensed Trappers: David Burger, 419-203-6368, or Cody Feasby, 419-203-6238.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.