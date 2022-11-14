POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne.

Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.

According to detectives, the vehicle eventually collided with another vehicle and the traffic light as well at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington. The two juvenile suspects took off but were quickly apprehended by officers.

Police say the woman who was driving the vehicle that got hit, was checked out by paramedics but did not need to go to a local hospital. The two juvenile suspects were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and are both in good condition.

At this time, the two juveniles have not been charged with anything.

