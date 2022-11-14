Minor injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side

No one was hurt after a house fire Monday morning on Lochinvar Drive, FWFD says.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says minor injuries were reported following a house fire on the city’s north side Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, just after 8 a.m.

FWFD says one adult and three children got out of the house before firefighters got there. FWFD says the adult was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were also able to rescue four pets from the home, the department says.

We’re told the damage was contained to the garage. FWFD says the fire was ruled accidental.

