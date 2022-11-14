Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft

27-year-old Zachery A. Downing
27-year-old Zachery A. Downing(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed.

21Alive News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.

According to those court documents, Downing owns Advanced 1 Construction LLC in Fort Wayne.

In court documents, police say Downing entered into several home improvement contracts with clients. Those clients tell police they wrote checks to Downing for half of the cost of the projects up front. They say Downing failed to deliver on the work.

According to court documents, one of the victims received this text message.

“I am sorry brother. We have filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy. I didn’t want this to happen. I was hoping to be able to get your job done but won’t be able to. We’re working on getting people their money back.”

Text Message from Zachery Downing cited in Court Documents

Court documents detail a case where police say a Fort Wayne homeowner entered into a contract with Downing for $125,400 worth of improvements in September of 2021. Police say the homeowner wrote a check for $62,725. “Downing/Advanced 1 Construction, LLC then cashed the check,” police say in the court documents. Police say during the deconstruction of the property, a crew caused damage. In court documents police say “to this date no monies were ever refunded by Downing/Advanced 1 Construction, LLC and the work was never repaired and/or completed.”

“Downing accepted checks from each of the victims for at least 50% of the total and deposited them into bank accounts that he had direct and sole control over the funds of for a total of $280,585.92,” the probable cause states.

Downing is being charged with two counts of theft over $50,00 (a level 5 felony), 13 counts of theft over $750 (a level 6 felony), and one count of corrupt business influence.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at least 3...
Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at least 3 students
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Police lights generic.
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law

Latest News

Woman talks with 21Alive about helping injured students during a bus crash in Warsaw
Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at least 3 students
No one was hurt after a house fire Monday morning on Lochinvar Drive, FWFD says.
Minor injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first...
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
Police lights generic.
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne