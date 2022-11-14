COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Harrison St. They say one man was left in serious but non-life-threatening condition. On Monday, FWPD says 32-year-old Willie Wilson IV was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Court documents say a woman called police Sunday evening, saying her nephew had been shot by his friend ‘Willie’. Police arrived at the scene and took Wilson into custody shortly after the shooting took place.

Police were then able to speak with the victim at the hospital, who said Wilson “came out of nowhere” and shot him, saying he feared Wilson would kill him. Officers then spoke with Wilson, who told officers he suffers from major mental illness.

Documents say Wilson told police that he is God, and a host of fictional people. He then allegedly told officers that he was “performing justice” and would not be charged because he was God.

Police say Wilson is currently charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and aggravated battery.

