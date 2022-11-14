COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

32-year-old Willie Wilson
32-year-old Willie Wilson(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Harrison St. They say one man was left in serious but non-life-threatening condition. On Monday, FWPD says 32-year-old Willie Wilson IV was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Court documents say a woman called police Sunday evening, saying her nephew had been shot by his friend ‘Willie’. Police arrived at the scene and took Wilson into custody shortly after the shooting took place.

Police were then able to speak with the victim at the hospital, who said Wilson “came out of nowhere” and shot him, saying he feared Wilson would kill him. Officers then spoke with Wilson, who told officers he suffers from major mental illness.

Documents say Wilson told police that he is God, and a host of fictional people. He then allegedly told officers that he was “performing justice” and would not be charged because he was God.

Police say Wilson is currently charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at least 3...
Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at least 3 students
27-year-old Zachery A. Downing
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Police lights generic.
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

Latest News

- clipped version
- clipped version
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she...
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
Tree arrives in preparation for ‘Christmas on Broadway’
Tree arrives in preparation for ‘Christmas on Broadway’
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
‘I had no clue how expensive it would be’ | Richard Allen gets court-appointed attorney in Delphi murders case